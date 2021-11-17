Wednesday, 17 November 2021

'We saved the house': Firefighters stop flames 2m from home

    1. News
    2. National

    A large fire destroyed multiple buildings and farm machinery near Lincoln. Photo: George Heard
    A large fire destroyed multiple buildings and farm machinery near Lincoln. Photo: George Heard
    A fire that started in a Lincoln hedge and was fanned by strong winds has claimed two cars and a tractor and came within metres of a farmhouse.

    Eight fire appliances and crews were called to the blaze on a lifestyle block on Greenpark Rd in Lincoln about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

    Lincoln chief fire officer Jeremy Greenwood said it started in a macrocarpa hedge and quickly spread to the farm buildings and was threatening the house.

    Firefighters tackle a large blaze at Lincoln that claimed two sheds. Photo: George Heard
    Firefighters tackle a large blaze at Lincoln that claimed two sheds. Photo: George Heard
    "We managed to stop it spreading to the house," said Greenwood.

    "We saved the house."

    The fire was stopped two metres from the home, blistering the paint on the outside.

    Greenwood said the owner was "happy the house was saved".

    "He was pretty stoked, pretty happy."

    Two vehicles including a van, and a tractor were lost in the blaze. Photo / George Heard
    Two vehicles including a van, and a tractor were lost in the blaze. Photo / George Heard
    Two farm sheds alongside the hedge were destroyed along with two vehicles and a tractor.

    Greenwood said the macrocarpa hedge was "like a can of petrol".

    Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour and spent four hours at the scene.

    Greenwood warned that with the strong winds it doesn't take much for any rubbish fire to flare up and spread.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter