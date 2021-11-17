'We saved the house': Firefighters stop flames 2m from home

A large fire destroyed multiple buildings and farm machinery near Lincoln. Photo: George Heard

A fire that started in a Lincoln hedge and was fanned by strong winds has claimed two cars and a tractor and came within metres of a farmhouse.

Eight fire appliances and crews were called to the blaze on a lifestyle block on Greenpark Rd in Lincoln about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Lincoln chief fire officer Jeremy Greenwood said it started in a macrocarpa hedge and quickly spread to the farm buildings and was threatening the house.

Firefighters tackle a large blaze at Lincoln that claimed two sheds. Photo: George Heard

"We managed to stop it spreading to the house," said Greenwood.

"We saved the house."

The fire was stopped two metres from the home, blistering the paint on the outside.

Greenwood said the owner was "happy the house was saved".

"He was pretty stoked, pretty happy."

Two vehicles including a van, and a tractor were lost in the blaze. Photo / George Heard

Two farm sheds alongside the hedge were destroyed along with two vehicles and a tractor.

Greenwood said the macrocarpa hedge was "like a can of petrol".

Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour and spent four hours at the scene.

Greenwood warned that with the strong winds it doesn't take much for any rubbish fire to flare up and spread.