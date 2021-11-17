'We saved the house': Firefighters stop flames 2m from home

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Eight fire appliances and crews were called to the blaze on a lifestyle block on Greenpark Rd in Lincoln about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
Lincoln chief fire officer Jeremy Greenwood said it started in a macrocarpa hedge and quickly spread to the farm buildings and was threatening the house.
"We saved the house."
The fire was stopped two metres from the home, blistering the paint on the outside.
Greenwood said the owner was "happy the house was saved".
"He was pretty stoked, pretty happy."
Greenwood said the macrocarpa hedge was "like a can of petrol".
Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour and spent four hours at the scene.
Greenwood warned that with the strong winds it doesn't take much for any rubbish fire to flare up and spread.