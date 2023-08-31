Wet start to spring for parts of NZ

Spring is set to start with a tropically charged storm bringing rain to the north and east of the North Island this weekend.

The high-pressure system that has been sitting over the country for the past week, bringing with it dry conditions, will be pushed away by a low-pressure system ushering in a weekend of wind and rain.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the low-pressure system would move in from the north and west and bring cloudier, windier conditions for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel.

“It has been nice over the past week; however, things will go downhill during the weekend.”

Law said the rain would begin to develop tomorrow and move across the top half of the Northland by Friday.

“The eastern side of Northland will likely get a fair bit of rain, but there is likely more to come over particularly Saturday and Sunday.”

The rain will arrive in Auckland and the Coromandel by Saturday morning and not let up until Sunday.

At this stage no weather watches or warnings have been issued for the top of the country.

Law said the top of the country could expect a “fair amount of rain”.

“There could be some more falls in some of the exposed areas, perhaps along a lot of the eastern side of the North Island,” he said.

Law said the rain will take time to clear away, and it was worth keeping an eye on the weather after the weekend.

However, he said there may be an upside.

“The high pressure has brought dry days, it has been accompanied by cold nights but, while we will see wetter weather, we may see some slightly warmer weather”.

“Places like Whitianga in the Coromandel will [get] 2C overnight tonight, by Sunday it should see a minimum of 10C.”

Law said the weather during the first month of spring will be a mixed bag.

Western parts of the country and centres such as Wellington and the South Island’s West Coast might be in for wetter and windier conditions.

“Spring is going to be a little wetter and windier at least.”

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning is in place at the bottom of the South Island, south of George Sound from early tomorrow morning to early Saturday morning with between 140mm to 180mm expected.