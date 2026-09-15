Former New Zealand First MP Jim Peters, the brother of party leader Winston Peters, has died.

James Leonard Peters was an NZ First MP between 2002 and 2005.

He was also appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2008 for services to local body affairs, education and the community

Speaker Gerry Brownlee informed the House of his passing on Tuesday, and requested MPs stand to observe a period of silence to mark his memory in respect.

NZ First paid tribute to Jim Peters in a post on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

"It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of New Zealand First life member and former Member of Parliament, Jim Peters MNZM," the post said.

"Jim dedicated his life to public service, education, and regional development. A widely respected educator, he shaped countless young minds throughout his career - serving as head of department at Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland, as principal of Northland College in Kaikohe, and later leading tertiary education as pro vice-chancellor Māori at the University of Auckland.

"His commitment to service in politics saw him elected as chairperson of the Northland Regional Council and in 2002, Jim entered Parliament as a list MP for New Zealand First.

"Within New Zealand First, Jim was a foundational figure. A stalwart life member and long-serving electorate chairperson, he was revered across the party for his quiet wisdom, integrity, and principled guidance.

"Jim will be sorely missed and his legacy will long endure. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Peters family, his colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched," the tribute said.