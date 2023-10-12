Woman attacked, killed by dog in Northland

An elderly woman has been attacked and killed by a dog in Northland this afternoon.

A family member at the scene in the town of Moerewa, near the Bay of Islands, told RNZ his aunt had been killed.

He said the woman had been hanging out washing when a dog came on to the property and attacked her.

It is understood two other people were injured. Ambulances were seen leaving the property and there were still three police cars there this evening.

It is believed the dog was shot by a neighbour before officers arrived.

Distraught family members gathered outside the house.

Police acting Senior Sergeant James Calvert said the victim was an elderly woman.

Police were alerted to the attack about 4.40pm, he said.

"Upon arrival, a person was located deceased. A scene examination is currently being undertaken...

"We can confirm there is no risk to the public in relation to this incident."

He confirmed the dog had been killed.

The two injured people were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

The death has been referred to the coroner.