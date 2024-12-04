Woman charged, baby's death unexplained

A woman has been charged after the death of a baby at a Canterbury property earlier this year.

In a statement this morning, police said they were called to an address in the town of Oxford on Monday, August 5.

A scene examination and a post-mortem examination had been completed, and subsequent inquiries led police to laying charges.

A 37-year-old woman was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges of ill-treatment of a child under 18 and possessing methamphetamine utensils.

The baby's death remained unexplained and inquiries were continuing, police said.

