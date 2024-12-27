Woman dies after alleged assault in Waikato

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died following an alleged assault in the Waikato town of Ngāruawāhia this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a fight involving several people on Waipa Esplanade near the intersection with Newton St about 1.30pm.

"Sometime later, a critically injured woman was taken to the ambulance station on Jordan Street," Police Detective Senior Sergeant Nigel Keall said.

"Despite the best efforts of first responders, the woman died before she could be airlifted to hospital."

Scene examinations are in progress on Waipa Esplanade, where the woman may have been injured, and at the Jordan St location where she died.

There was a large police presence in the area and cordons were in place at both scenes.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area, police said.