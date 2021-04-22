Woman falls seven metres after being kicked in back by bull

A woman fell down a seven metre hill after being kicked by a bull in a "nasty" incident in rural Hawke's Bay.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter was called to the injured woman in Te Haroto on Tuesday.

A crew spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident after the 24-year-old woman activated a personal locator beacon.

The spokesperson said the woman had been kicked in the back on the rural property and tumbled down a six to seven metre hill.

"The crew went straight to her, loaded her into the helicopter and then brought her back to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment," the spokesperson said.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.