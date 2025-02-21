Woman who killed boyfriend's toddler jailed for 5 years

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A teenager who killed her boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 5 years and 7 months in jail for manslaughter.
Jessica Lee Rose Mulford, now 20, was found guilty at a trial last year in Hamilton of killing Harlee-Rose Niven in April 2022.
On Friday, in the High Court at Hamilton, Justice Campbell sentenced Mulford to jail for causing the violent death of the child.
The court heard from distraught members of Harlee-Rose's wider family, including her mother Paige Niven, who says Mulford stole the light of her life.
More to come ....