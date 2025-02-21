Woman who killed boyfriend's toddler jailed for 5 years

Jessica Mulford in the dock of the High Court at Hamilton where she is defending charges of injuring with intent to injure and murder of 2-year-old Harlee-Rose Niven in Hamilton on April 9, 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek

A teenager who killed her boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 5 years and 7 months in jail for manslaughter.

Jessica Lee Rose Mulford, now 20, was found guilty at a trial last year in Hamilton of killing Harlee-Rose Niven in April 2022.

On Friday, in the High Court at Hamilton, Justice Campbell sentenced Mulford to jail for causing the violent death of the child.

The court heard from distraught members of Harlee-Rose's wider family, including her mother Paige Niven, who says Mulford stole the light of her life.

