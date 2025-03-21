Women's health pioneer is New Zealander of the Year

Professor Bev Lawton. Photo: Supplied

A researcher described as a pioneering force for women's health in Aotearoa has been named Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year 2025.

Professor Bev Lawton, of Wellington, received the honour at an awards event in Auckland last night.

It is just one of her many accolades to date, including being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2005 for services to women's health.

The former GP's achievements include establishing Te Tātai Hauora o Hine (The National Centre for Women's Health Research Aotearoa) and driving major advances in cervical cancer screening, maternal health, and indigenous health equity.

Just last year she led a historic shift to HPV self-testing as the main method for cervical screening, making New Zealand the first high-income country to do so.

That was expected to significantly increase cervical screening uptake for wāhine Māori, and ultimately save lives, especially in rural communities.

The judging panel said Lawton, of Ngāti Porou descent, was "a true champion" who built strong relationships, ensured her research was relevant and innovative, and grounded all her work in community engagement.

"Her ability to disseminate important information about women's health more broadly ensures the profile of women's health in Aotearoa is elevated, and she regularly contributes expert commentary to media, providing evidence, ideas, and opportunities for system transformation," the judges said.

"Her research-informed policies and alliances continue to shape healthcare systems, tackle inequities and reduce preventable harm for wāhine Māori and all women across the motu."

Seven other awards were presented during a gala dinner for individuals and groups making New Zealand a better place. They were:

Deborah Manning, ONZM. Photo: Supplied

Genesis NZ Sustainability Leader of the Year/Te Toa Taiao o Te Tau

Otago lawyer turned social entrepreneur, Deborah Manning ONZM was a trailblazer in sustainability and food security who had transformed New Zealand's food-rescue landscape through her venture KiwiHarvest and the NZ Food Network.

Vamulau'ulu Nu'uali'i Eteroa Lafaele. Photo: Supplied

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year/Te Mātātahi o Te Tau

The judging panel said Auckland's Namulau'ulu Nu'uali'i Eteroa Lafaele (Fogapoa, Leulumoega Tuai, Lefaga) was a globally recognised Samoan leader and software engineer from Porirua, forging new pathways to bridge the digital divide for Pacific communities in Aotearoa.

Elizabeth Ellis, CNZM. Photo: supplied

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year/Te Mātāpuputu o Te Tau

Elizabeth Ellis CNZM of Auckland (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) was an outstanding artist and leader in Māori arts and education. At nearly 80, her remarkable contributions to Māori arts spanned decades of pioneering work and advocacy.

Emma Lewisham. Photo: Supplied

Spark NZ Innovator of the Year/Te Pou Whakairo o Te Tau

Emma Lewisham of Auckland was the co-founder and chief executive of a skincare company known for delivering evidence-based, luxurious skincare, while leading the industry in sustainability.

Subash Chandar K. Photo: Supplied

Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year/Te Pou Toko o Te Tau

Subash Chandar K of Auckland, known online as 'infinityplusone', was a game-changing educator who helped students across Aotearoa by creating a popular YouTube channel that provided free tutorials covering NCEA mathematics.

The Lake Alice Survivors were named Community of the Year. Photo: Supplied

Mitre 10 Community of the Year/Ngā Pou Whirinaki o Te Tau

Over the past five decades, survivors of ill-treatment at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit bravely fought for justice, leading a historic case against New Zealand at the United Nations. With support from the Citizen's Commission of Human Rights and led by director Mike Ferriss, the Lake Alice Survivors brought long-awaited recognition to thousands.

The Legacy Award was won by Sir Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood. Photo: Supplied

Fisher Funds New Zealand Legacy Award/Te Pou Tūroa

Sir Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood of Wellington were visionary philanthropists whose generosity had transformed healthcare, education, and community well-being in the capital and beyond.