YMCA building in Christchurch demolished

Demolition crews were taking down the old Christchurch YMCA building on Thursday. Photo: Supplied

The last tangible reminder of the Christchurch branch of the YMCA is being demolished on Hereford St to make way for a car park.

Demolition crews were clearing the building’s frontage this week, the third stage of a four-pronged $51 million development project funded by the taxpayer through the Government’s post-Covid shovel-ready scheme.

After 161 years, YMCA Christchurch left the global movement last year and rebranded to The Kind Foundation as part of the modernisation process.

Photo: Supplied

A new gym features in the three-storey Papa Hou complex on Rolleston Ave, which opened last November to mark the completion of stage two.

Papa Hou also includes a theatre, childcare centre, cafe, dance school and physiotherapy clinic.

The opening stage of the project saw the YMCA’s former hostel on the corner of Hereford St and Rolleston Ave converted to Hotel Give. The construction of a car park completes the initiative.