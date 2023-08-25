Youngster on mullet mission for mental health

Arlo Addison at work in the garden. Photo: Supplied

He may only be small, but six­-year-­old Arlo Addison has a huge heart and a seriously awesome hairdo.

The youngster from Rangiora has been growing a mullet since March in a bid to raise much-­needed funds for children’s mental health.

The average cost of a kid’s counselling session is $150, and with his epic fundraising now over $1600, he is stoked to be helping at least 10 children feel better.

If you ask Arlo why he is supporting Gumboot Friday’s Blonde Mullet Brigade fundraiser, he will tell you it’s to make children ‘‘feel happy and smile’’.

His tips for keeping healthy and happy are ‘‘eating fruit, playing with friends, and going fishing’’, but when that’s not enough he wants to be able to help cheer others up by raising funds for the children’s charity.

Arlo was excited to be raising money for kids who need help with their mental health. Photo: Givealittle

Parents Aisha and Dave are right behind Arlo’s mullet mission, and regularly talk to their four sons about the importance of being kind to others and keeping your cup full.

The couple own local business D A Panel Beating, one of this year’s North Canterbury Business Awards finalists, and established it a few years ago to allow Dave to spend more time with his wife and children.

It has allowed him to coach Arlo’s rugby team, and be home for dinner with the family every day after work.

Aisha and Dave are also committed to the wellbeing of their staff, with a key focus on family.

The business supported Gumboot Friday last year raising money from a children’s colouring competition.

Aisha says she is super proud of Arlo for his commitment to the cause this year, which has meant regular updates on social media and plenty of talking about it to pull in the donations.

It’s paid off too – Arlo is one of the top four highest fundraisers this year out of the 54 mullet lovers in the brigade.

If you would like to help Arlo to help even more children stay happy, check out Arlos Mullet Mission on Givealittle before September 3.