Youths arrested after fleeing police, crashing into house

Four youths have been arrested after fleeing police and crashing a stolen vehicle into a house, causing significant damage to a West Auckland property.

The driver failed to stop for police on Te Atatu Rd around 4am.

A pursuit was initiated and the officers involved lost sight of the vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was located a short time later and had crashed into a house on Annette Ave, causing significant damage to the front of the house.

Four youths aged between 13 and 15 were arrested at the scene.

No one inside the house was injured, police said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted police following the crash to secure the house before the car was removed.