Youths arrested after owner attacked in Auckland home

A group of youths aged between 11 and 13 have been arrested after a man was assaulted in his Auckland home last night.

Relieving Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant David Mayes said police responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on Ohinerau St, Remuera, about 9pm.

“The owner of the property returned home to find five people had allegedly broken into the address and were still inside.

“When confronted, the suspects have attempted to flee. The property owner tried to stop the suspects and was assaulted by one of them.

“Those involved ran from the area; however, responding frontline officers, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter and the Police dog unit, located and took all five into custody without further incident.”

Five males, aged between 11 and 13, had been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the burglary and the associated assault.

Mayes said the victim was transported to hospital as a precaution.

“They have since received medical treatment for minor injuries and are now recovering at home.”

Senior Sergeant Mayes said police were providing support to the victim.

“We understand the impact property crime can have; however, we would caution people against taking matters into their own hands.

“In general, the best thing to do is to avoid a confrontation, maintain observations, and call police.”