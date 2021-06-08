Tuesday, 8 June 2021

'You've missed a few zeroes': Hamilton woman scoops $16.5m

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    A Hamilton woman who hit the jackpot with a $16.5 million Lotto win at the weekend will spend the fortune on making sure her kids are looked after, and her retirement.

    The woman was on holiday during Queen’s Birthday weekend with her husband and close friends when she won Powerball First Division.

    She was “pretty excited” to see an email from MyLotto saying she had won a prize.

    “I thought I must have won around $1000,” she said.

    She watched the draw online and as the numbers lined up and corresponded to those on her ticket, she shouted to her friends and husband that she’d just won $16,500.

    “We all stated celebrating straight away. I was over the moon,” she said.

    “My friend took one look at the ticket and said ‘hang on, you’ve actually won a bit more than that - you’ve missed a few zeroes.

    “He handed me back the phone and my husband and I took a good look at the number again - that’s when we realised what we thought were full stops were actually commas, and we’d really won $16.5 million.”

    Plenty of tears were shed when the couple told their children over the phone.

    “It’s absolutely life-changing. This prize is going to make such a huge difference to our lives - and the lives of our family.

    "We’re going to use the winnings to set ourselves up for retirement and make sure the kids are looked after.

    "It’s truly unbelievable to think that we can do all the things we’ve dreamed of doing over the years.”

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter