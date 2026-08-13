Ryan Fox's victory at the British Open at Royal Birkdale has been described by some commentators as New Zealand's greatest sporting moment.

That's a bold claim. I'm not sure it surpasses Peter Snell's double Olympic gold in Rome or the All Blacks winning the 2011 Rugby World Cup, but it was certainly an extraordinary achievement from the big Kiwi.

For those who don't understand the wonder and mystery of the truly beautiful game, let me explain why this captivating, frustrating, and wonderfully complicated game captures the imagination of millions around the world.

Golf is a metaphor for life.

Here are seven lessons from Ryan Fox's Open victory that I think apply far beyond the fairways.

1. A bad day yesterday doesn't rule you out today.

After the first round Ryan was 85th. After the second, he had climbed only to 52nd and was close to missing the cut. Then came a stunning third-round 62, launching him into contention.

We all have bad days, but yesterday's failures don't determine today's possibilities. Every day is a fresh start, and God's mercies are new every morning. Begin again.

2. Don't pout when things go wrong.

Over the closing holes Ryan received two cruel breaks, finding difficult bunkers after shots that weren't poor at all. Unlike some of his more famous rivals, he didn't complain. He assessed the situation, chose his shot, and moved on.

Life will sometimes throw you into a bunker through no fault of your own. Instead of asking, ``Why me?’’, perhaps the better question is, ``Why not me?’’ Accept where you are, then play the next shot.

3. Don't faff around.

One of the talking points during the tournament was how quickly Ryan committed to each shot. His winning putt on the 18th took just 22 seconds from decision to stroke.

Procrastination and endless second-guessing often lead to paralysis. Consider your options, make your decision, then act. Sometimes that's how the putts start dropping.

4. There is always part of your game that needs work.

Golf demands excellence in many areas — driving, irons, chipping, putting, fitness, and attitude. Few of us ever have them all working together. Ryan himself was once known for booming drives that were sprayed everywhere. (I'm known for short drives that are sprayed everywhere.)

Life is much the same. Relationships, work, family, stewardship, faith — we all have strengths and weaknesses. Identify the area that needs attention and with God’s help commit to improving it.

5. Anyone can play.

One of golf's great attractions is that children can play alongside retirees. Sir Bob Charles, New Zealand's previous Open champion, is 90 years old and still plays exceptional golf.

Whatever your age, stage, history, or circumstances, God invites you to embrace life to the full (John 10:10). It's never too late to keep playing the game.

6. Take on the course.

Standing on the final tee tied for the lead, Ryan told his caddie he was going to take it on for the win. The 18th was the toughest hole on the course and had tripped up many of his competitors. He needed a birdie (1 under par) to win.

He pulled out the driver and launched a magnificent 330-yard drive between the bunkers. He duly executed his next shot to within 12 feet and then drained the putt to win. It was aggressive play and it paid dividends for the Kiwi.

Courage has always been one of humanity's greatest virtues. When life presents a challenge, God often calls us to step up, pull out the driver, and take the shot.

7. Character matters more than results.

Perhaps the finest part of Ryan's victory isn't the golf itself but the man behind it. Much of the conversation since his win has centred not on his result but on his character. Fellow professionals consistently describe him as a genuinely good bloke.

Golf has also shown how character failures can derail even the greatest talent. Tiger Woods is regarded by many as the most gifted golfer ever, yet moral failures interrupted his career and have likely prevented him from matching Jack Nicklaus's record.

Ryan's story reminds us that while trophies gather dust, character endures. In the end, becoming a person of integrity is a greater achievement than winning a championship.

Your character matters far more than results, in fact, good character is the result to ultimately aspire too.

So well done, Foxy. You made New Zealand proud—and along the way you reminded us that the lessons learned on a golf course can help us all play the game of life a little better.

Rev Stu Crosson is the senior minister of Hope Church, Dunedin (and a rough but enthusiastic golfer).