IT doesn’t take much for Civis to be disappointed, sceptical or, as regular readers know, curmudgeonly. But sometimes tolerance snaps. A public figure behaves appallingly, refuses accountability and must be called out. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has got away with much over the decades — grin, charm and cunning carrying him through outrageous comments, glaring inconsistencies and even a donations scandal. What would smear most politicians doesn’t stick. He rebounds, panders to his constituencies and skims on. He is part of the government these days — foreign minister and, for 18 months, deputy prime minister — while simultaneously distancing himself from policies he supported. He hunts with the establishment hounds while offering succour to anti-fluoride and anti-vax hares. Begrudgingly, one cannot help but be impressed by the two-faced agility. But last week’s blatant, unapologetic racism was beyond the pale. “Racism” can be a convenient label, tossed out to shut down discussion. Even if you vehemently disagree with them, Act and New Zealand First can argue against “separatism” and Te Tiriti as the founding document. Immigration is also fair game. The parties will also reject the idea of “structural racism”. This is all part of a functioning democracy. We are often too quick to brand parties “far right” and to condescendingly dismiss community concerns. But what Mr Peters said, and his subsequent doubling down, should trouble us all, including New Zealand First supporters who back the broader policies and admire his strengths. He was attacking the previous government’s Covid-19 response when Green MP Lawrence Xu Nan, who was born in China, interjected. Mr Peters said: “No, I’m not making it up, sunshine. Go back to your own country. You only came here just five minutes ago. Go back to your own country, that’s where they lie like a flat fish. But they don’t lie like that here, alright, this is what we call democracy.” “This is called democracy, unlike what you’re used to. So go back to where you come from, you loudmouth, and maybe you’ll learn something about the politics of New Zealand in time, before you go screaming out of here in three months’ time.” Dr Xu-Nan has lived here about 30 years, arriving at age 7, and has a PhD in Egyptology from the University of Auckland. Mr Peters insulted every New Zealander, including Dr Xu-Nan and all immigrants. How divisive. How obnoxious. Mr Peters has refused to apologise, blaming Dr Xu-Nan for interjecting; as if he himself never does so, and as if interjections are not routine in the House. Although contrasting characters in many ways, both Mr Peters and United States President Donald Trump appeal to baser instincts, make offensive comments, refuse to apologise, get away with shocking contradictions and attack the media. Mr Peters and supporters revel in reactions from the worthy and the woke, the political establishment, the media and others. It keeps him in the spotlight and burnishes his outsider persona as he ridicules the elite and the politically correct. Is Civis, therefore, also playing the stooge, feeding the outrage that sustains his brand? Perhaps. But Civis feels compelled to register disgust at such flagrant racism and the later refusal to acknowledge fault. It is not as if the party lacks form. Deputy leader Shane Jones’ “butter-chicken tsunami” was unsavoury enough. Mr Peters has managed to surpass that. As for “lying like a flatfish”, the foreign minister has insulted New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Do not expect similar remarks about the world’s number one liar, Mr Trump. He should not serve as foreign minister again after sideswiping one of New Zealand’s most important relationships. New Zealand First could hold a legitimate place in the political tapestry with its nationalistic policies. But Mr Peters’ appalling comments have no place anywhere. civis@odt.co.nz Civis writes the Passing Notes column for the ODT.