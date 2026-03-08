Spare George St pavers. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERYToday's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the thin-skinned leader of the US, Cr Lee Vandervis and the great walk-out, and slipping over on George St. Petulant Trump’s acts anti-democratic, awful The United States has a long history of interfering in the governance of other states, with disastrous results. In Chile the CIA helped to overthrow the democratically elected Salvador Allende and bring the terrorist dictator Augusto Pinoche to power. In Afghanistan, the US armed the Mujahideen to rid the country of Russians and did nothing to help the nation recover afterwards. This led to the rise of the Taliban and the eventual war in Afghanistan. The US supported the 1953 coup in Iran which helped overthrow democratically-elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh and placed the despotic Shah in power. This in turn led to the Iranian Revolution, the rise of Ayatollah Khomeini and the founding of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Terrorism, oppression and violence didn't stop Trump from cosying up to Kim Jong-un and Putin in his first term as president. It hasn't soured the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia or lessened its support for Israel's genocidal actions against Palestinians. One need not look beyond the US border to see violence against citizens and the detainment and mistreatment of its people. New Zealand should be concerned that Trump is kidnapping presidents, starting wars in the midst of negotiations and eyeing up sovereign territories for US acquisition. Under this petulant, thin-skinned leader the United States has become anti-democratic, oppressive and tyrannical. If we aren't careful we may well become one of its future victims. Kelly Phillips Dunedin Frail egos In Dunedin City Council budget discussions (ODT 4.3.26) Cr Lee Vandervis suggested Crs Simms and Lund were the two most successful businesspeople on council. Frail egos took immediate offence. Not even permitted to finish his sentence, Cr Vandervis was falsely accused of inferring Crs Simms and Lund were the only successful businesspeople on council. High farce then ensued, as he was not only ordered to withdraw the comment but to apologise. Good on Cr Vandervis for laughing and leaving. It was a more generous response than such petty, self-absorbed tyranny deserved. Stuart Johnson Glenleith Backing failure Cr Vandervis walking out of a recent meeting is hilarious in that he correctly identifies two other capable elected members and in the process offends Mayor Barker. She apparently sees herself and other councillors as successful business people, despite them backing endless failures like yet more money sinking into the failed stadium. Simply, the talent is thin around the table. Ratepayers are very vocal that wasteful spending must stop. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been wasted with ongoing foolish projects funded through borrowing. The main street "upgrade", South Dunedin Library, endless useless cycleways etc, point to a lack of talent and explain the inexcusable 10.5% rates increase. Stop spending. Jeff Dickie Woodhaugh Unsustainable The Forsyth Barr Stadium is in a financially unsustainable position unless the city council puts in more funding, councillors have been told. The Dunedin stadium was always financially unsustainable, that's why so many of us tried to stop it being built. K. Nordal Stene Dunedin Slip sliding away but may not be fault of pavers How many people have slipped over, or almost slipped, like I just did on the new surfaces in George St? In spite of wearing sensible shoes with a good grip and walking carefully, my foot slid on the wet, glasslike pavement. Fortunately I was able to recover with nothing worse than a jolted back and a few sore muscles. Have others had a similar experience? It would be a good idea for the council to do a survey and, if there are a number of slips and falls recorded, the expensive, new surface — paid for by many unwilling ratepayers — may need a rethink. Roslyn King Dunedin [Dunedin City Council major projects and Central City Plan director Glen Hazelton replies: "The George St pavers are now more than two years old in places, and we’re not aware of any significant issues with slips or falls caused by slippery pavers in the area. The pavers were tested for a range of performance measures, including slip resistance, before being selected for use in our main street, and we’re pleased with their performance so far. We are aware other factors, such as spills or drips from verandahs, can create localised issues and anyone encountering these is welcome to get in touch to report a problem."] Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: letters@odt.co.nz