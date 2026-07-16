Mission accomplished, as then US president George W. Bush announced in 2003. PHOTO: REUTERS

In May 2003, the US president George W Bush stood on the USS Abraham Lincoln, framed beneath a giant banner bearing the words ‘‘Mission Accomplished’’, to declare an end to major combat operations in Iraq.

It was political stagecraft, designed to project a clean, decisive victory to a global audience.

Yet the years that followed told a different story.

Insurgency, sectarian violence, foreign occupation and regional instability revealed Iraq was not a problem that could be solved.

The declaration exposed the limitations of treating a profoundly complex human reality as a finite task with a list of measurable outcomes.

With the current military campaign in Iran, proclaimed by American Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth as a ‘‘laser-focused mission’’, echoes of Iraq are difficult to ignore.

That tension points to a deeper question about language.

The word ‘‘mission’’ is now everywhere.

It appears in military field manuals, corporate strategy documents, government plans and NGO manifestos.

Yet we rarely pause to ask where the word came from, or how its meaning has changed.

The Latin ‘‘missio’’ simply means ‘‘sending’’.

While the term had various secular uses in the ancient world, it acquired its most influential meaning within Christianity.

The Gospel of John, with its references to the Father sending the Son and the Son sending the Spirit, provided the theological grammar from which later Christian understandings of mission would develop.

Within this tradition, mission refers to God’s movement towards the world in love.

The Father sends the Son to dwell among humanity.

The Spirit is sent to sustain a continuing relationship of reconciliation and renewal.

The Church is then sent as a participant in God’s work of healing, reconciliation and hope.

Of course, Christian missions have not always embodied this.

The history of European expansion reveals how mission became entangled with empire.

Missionaries often travelled alongside traders, settlers and soldiers. Indigenous peoples, including Māori, experienced both the gifts and the wounds that accompanied these encounters.

Christian mission itself has frequently betrayed its own deepest convictions.

Yet even amid failures, the underlying theological idea was fundamentally relational.

At its heart, mission was not simply about achieving an outcome, it was about presence: God remaining with the world and drawing it into communion.

Over time, the word migrated into other spheres. By the 19th century, governments spoke of diplomatic missions. Military planners increasingly adopted the language of mission for operational objectives.

During the 20th century, these uses became formalised within systems of strategic planning and command.

In modern military doctrine, a mission is typically defined by clear objectives, timelines and criteria for success. A mission begins, objectives are achieved or abandoned and the mission ends.

Part of the word’s enduring appeal lies in its moral resonance, its suggestion that ordinary activity serves a higher purpose.

It carries connotations of calling, sacrifice, dedication and service to something greater.

Even in its secular uses, the word retains faint echoes of its theological origins.

A difficulty arises, however, when a way of thinking designed for military operations begins to shape other areas of life, carrying assumptions about objectives, outcomes and noble purpose.

The modern world increasingly imagines everything as a mission.

Businesses adopt mission statements, international space agencies undertake missions.

The danger is that mission ceases to be about relationships and becomes a matter of project management.

When humanitarian and peacekeeping operations deploy from our own shores, the language of mission occupies an uneasy middle ground.

A military deployment may have defined objectives and timelines, but the human realities it encounters rarely do.

Trauma, poverty, displacement and social fragmentation do not disappear when a mission ends.

If mission is understood solely as the achievement of objectives, humanitarian work risks becoming paternalistic.

The intervening force becomes the active agent; local communities become passive recipients.

Success is measured by deliverables rather than enduring relationships.

But if we recover some of the word’s deeper meaning, mission can serve a valuable purpose.

Humanitarian work is at its best when it embodies a steady commitment to human dignity and mutual flourishing.

Conversely, when political and military leaders invoke the language of mission in the context of waging war, they draw upon a tradition whose deepest meaning was never conquest, control, or successful completion.

It was communion, it was God’s decision not merely to act upon the world, but to dwell within it.

What, then, are we to make of a term once associated with self-giving love, used with such ease in the prosecution of wars whose consequences extend far beyond any stated objectives?

Whether one calls that irony, tragedy, or blasphemy is a matter of judgement. At the very least, it should give us pause for thought about the words we use.

• Graham Redding is a chaplaincy studies lecturer, University of Otago.