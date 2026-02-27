Auckland Artillery Band, quickstep winners (top) and St Kilda Band, second in the Exhibition band contest at Logan Park, Dunedin. - Otago Witness, 9.3.1926. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ1 Quickstep Day of the New Zealand Band Championships on Saturday was ushered in with a steady and continuous downpour of rain which lasted with only brief interruptions throughout the day, and converted parts of the Exhibition Sports Grounds into miniature lakes. In spite of the wretched weather conditions, however, a large crowd watched the proceedings and was treated to an excellent display, taking all circumstances into consideration. A particularly good performance was put up by the Auckland Artillery Band, which headed the points for drill, with St Kilda 12 points behind. In music, St Kilda and Palmerston North tied for first place with 92 points. Headlight lore Because vibration of a car easily changes the tilt and focal adjustments of headlights, the lamps should be inspected occasionally. Always carry a spare bulb for each type of lamp on the car. Make sure that the lenses are tight in their frames. The jolting of a loose glass often causes it to break. When handling a headlight reflector, use a soft cloth, because finger-prints mar the surface. Only 16 hours to Dunedin As an experiment, the Railway Department proposes to run a fast express trip from Ross, on the West Coast, to Dunedin, via Rolleston Junction, a distance of 385 miles, on Wednesday, March 17, returning from Dunedin on Saturday, March 20. This will enable West Coasters to spend two days at the Exhibition, with a minimum of time occupied in travelling. The train will leave Ross at 6.40am and pick up passengers at Hokitika, Kumara, Greymouth and other stations. A special train from Reefton will connect with the excursion train at Stillwater Junction. After leaving Arthur’s Pass the train will stop only at refreshment stations and for water for the engines. It will arrive at Dunedin at 10.30pm the same day. Ocean Grove houses trashed ‘‘I want to impress upon the mothers that this is one of the worst cases that has come before this court for a long time,’’ stated Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM after hearing evidence against three boys, aged between 9 and 10, charged with damaging property, at a sitting of the Juvenile Court on Saturday. The boys were charged that, on February 19, at Tomahawk, they committed mischief by damaging a chair, a number of gramophone records, some tins of biscuits and canned fruits to the extent of £4. It was stated that the boys had been before the court in September on a previous charge, which had been withdrawn. Mr J. Lock said that the boys entered a house through a window, and after their visit the interior presented a highly disordered scene. They had then climbed through the window of another house. A passer-by saw a pair of feet disappearing through the window, and this led to their detection. When the place was inspected the gramophone records were found to be broken and scattered about the floor. The boys had also attempted to set the records alight on a chair. From another place they had stolen a trolley. They had admitted the charges. Mr Lock said he could not give the boys a good recommendation as their home control was not good. The Magistrate said he had considered sending the boys to a home, but he would give them another chance to make good. The boys would be admitted to probation for one year. — ODT, 1.3.1926