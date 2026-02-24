Betty (right) leads Avalon around Castle beacon to win the fifth Sanders Cup race on Otago Harbour. — Otago Witness, 2.3.1926 A magnificent race, fought out grimly by two expert skippers and crews, resulted in Canterbury at last winning the coveted Sanders Cup on Otago Harbour yesterday afternoon. The race will live long in the memory of the thousands who were privileged to witness it. The victory was the most popular since the Sanders Cup contest was established. Auckland and Canterbury possess two very fast and pretty boats in Avalon and Betty. The boats can be classed as champions of a very high order. In Tuesday’s race Avalon proved the victor in one of the most exciting, spectacular, and closely-contested events ever sailed in a Sanders Cup contest. Yesterday’s final race was even more thrilling and spectacular. Betty’s victory over the Auckland boat stamps the Canterbury boat as the champion 14-footer of the Dominion. Her Majesty’s naval eyesore "We didn’t get a very warm welcome from some Dunedin people," laughingly remarked an officer on HMAS Sydney when the warship arrived at Dunedin yesterday afternoon. As the ship manoeuvred to come into the basin she blotted out the view of the Sanders Cup race to yachting enthusiasts on the wharf. This did not please one man, who, in a shrieking voice, told the navigating officers on the bridge to go below, to a hot place, which was not specified as the stokehold. ODT managing director honoured The annual meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association was held yesterday morning. Sir George Fenwick was made a life member of the association. The President, addressing Sir George Fenwick, said: "It is time, that we made recognition of the long years of service you have given to journalism and the newspapers of the Dominion. Our members ask you to accept this tribute, with the hope that you will live long to enjoy this, the highest honour that we can bestow upon you." Sir George, in replying, said that it was such a complete surprise that he was quite at a loss for words to express his appreciation of the great honour they had done to him. Pay, display dismay In every carriage the owner thereof shall cause to be fixed in a conspicuous position to the approval of the inspector a card printed in legible characters setting out any table of fares, both by time and distance, that has been duly prescribed in terms of this bylaw for the particular class of carriage to which the license of the same refers, together with a statement showing the number of passengers such carriage is licensed to carry. — ODT, 25.2.1926