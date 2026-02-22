Canterbury entry Betty hauls wind during the Sanders Cup competition on Otago Harbour. — Otago Witness, 2.3.1926 Betty, the new Canterbury 14-footer, registered an easy victory in the third race for the Sanders Cup, sailed yesterday morning over a windward and leeward course on the Upper Harbour. Betty put up a very fine performance. In last Saturday’s race she demonstrated her superiority in heavy weather, and in yesterday’s race she clearly proved herself superior in very light weather. The Canterbury representative was the last to cross the line at gunfire, but she gained steadily on Avalon, the Auckland crack, as the race progressed. In the last beat to windward for the mark at Anderson’s Bay Betty overhauled Avalon. She quickly opened up a big lead and maintained her advantage to the finish. The Auckland boat looked a sure winner to the completion of the second round of the course, when Betty proved her superiority to Avalon in pointing to windward. Betty’s weather work was the turning point in her favour, and O.G. Andrews has undoubtedly produced a very fast clipper. Irish settler dies Another gap was made in the fast-diminishing band of pioneer settlers by the death of Mrs Sarah Montague, relict of the late Mr Thos. Montague, who peacefully passed away at the residence of her son-in-law Mr H. McRae, at St Kilda, on Thursday last. The deceased lady was born in County Donegal, Ireland, 84 years ago, and arrived in Dunedin in 1865, remaining here until the time of her death. She made the voyage here in the ship Silistria, and on arrival at the Dunedin wharf the passengers had to be carried ashore on the backs of Maoris, as was the custom in those days. Almost arsenic-free In view of the recent prosecutions against certain London fruiterers for exposing for sale foreign apples alleged to be contaminated with arsenic, the High Commissioner for New Zealand has been in communication with the Ministry of Health in order to prevent any misunderstanding arising regarding New Zealand fruit. While the use of arsenical washes for the control of codlin moth is practically universal in fruit-growing countries, only standard liquid spraying preparations are used in the Dominion, and the strength laid down by the Department of Agriculture is 2 pounds of arsenate of lead paste to 54 gallons of water. This is an absolutely safe wash under normal circumstances, and, taking into account the plentiful rainfall of the Dominion, the likelihood of any danger arising from the consumption of New Zealand fruit is more than negligible. As a result of correspondence with the authorities, however, Sir James Allen cabled a full statement of the facts to the New Zealand Government. This will make doubly sure that the interests of consumers in Great Britain and other countries are fully protected, and they may continue to eat New Zealand-grown fruit without fear or hesitation. — by ODT London correspondent Window unveiled On Sunday last at the Palmerston Presbyterian Church a memorial window to the memory of the late James Arkle was unveiled by Mrs William C. Arkle. The window, which is of Gothic design, was made at Fraser’s Art Glass Works, Dunedin, and is a beautiful piece of work and a great ornament to the church. The Rev R.A. Chisholm dedicated the window, and, on behalf of the congregation, thanked the family of the late James Arkle for their generous gift. — ODT, 23.2.1926