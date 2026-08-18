A tax on absent strangers won't fix a housing crisis fuelled by untaxed capital gains — and Queenstown Lakes still doesn't know who its heaviest water users actually are.

Christopher Luxon went on Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast and dangled three new taxes: a fuel excise rise, a bed tax, and a bank levy. No decisions had been made, he said.

Within a day, Act New Zealand had ruled two of them out, saying it ``opposes all new taxes’’ because central and local government already take more than 40% of the economy.

We have watched this play out before. Every couple of years a Prime Minister or a mayor floats a bed tax, the hotel lobby mobilises against it, Act kills it, and the argument resets to zero.

In 2019 the Productivity Commission reversed its own draft advice and told the government that existing council revenue tools were good enough. Nothing changed.

Watching Southland MP Joseph Mooney raise the idea again on Facebook last week, alongside Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's long campaign for it, the question isn't whether Queenstown needs more infrastructure money. It obviously does.

The question is who is driving that cost, and who a bed tax makes pay for it.

A bed tax targets the tourist checking into a hotel for three nights, or the absent landlord in the abstract.

Both are easy to blame because neither can answer back at a council meeting. Neither is the reason Queenstown's infrastructure and housing are under strain.

Queenstown Lakes consents new housing at close to five times the national rate per capita — a building boom driven less by demand for homes to live in than by untaxed capital gains, land and property bought and sold for the gain, not the shelter.

That boom needs a large tradie workforce: drainlayers, builders, labourers, site managers, drawn in from around the country and overseas.

Once they are here and working steadily on it, they have a stake in the boom continuing — more consents, more trophy homes, more sprawl up every hillside with a view.

The capital gains tax nobody wants to name would cool the speculation driving all of it. A bed tax does not touch it.

Those same tradies compete with hospitality workers for the same thin rental pool. A local recruitment agency reported 13 placed staff quitting in a single week for lack of accommodation, and about 40 leaving town over three months — most of them in hospitality and construction.

That is the resource actually under pressure: beds for the people building and staffing the town, not beds for visitors.

And here is what should embarrass the council more than any of it: Queenstown Lakes still doesn't charge for water by how much of it anyone actually uses.

Council charges a fixed fee plus a charge based on a property's capital value. Smart meters, the only way to measure actual usage, have only been trialled in Glenorchy, Luggate and Hāwea.

A district-wide rollout still ``requires a wider conversation with the community,’’ by council's own account, even though its own strategy manager has told council volumetric charging is the fairest way to recover cost.

So nobody knows, in most of the district, whether an overcrowded worker rental with four couples and eight cars outside uses more water than an empty trophy home.

Until council measures it, a bed tax is a guess dressed up as a policy — and a convenient one,

because it points at the stranger passing through rather than the speculation actually straining the place.

None of this needs a new national tax collected by Inland Revenue and redistributed to regions. It needs councils to use the powers already sitting in the Local Government Act and the Resource Management Act — targeted rates, development contributions, and metering that measures who actually uses what.

Queenstown has its own targeted rate, where accommodation and tourism businesses fund

destination marketing. Tourists already pay road user charges and fuel tax every time they fill up.

None of that required a new law — just a council willing to use the powers it already has.

A bed tax punishes the stranger for staying a few nights. It leaves untouched the gain nobody wants to tax for staying indefinitely.

Grant McLachlan is a former campaign director for National and Act New Zealand.