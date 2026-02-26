A refreshing prayer. Photo: files.

In March last year 2000 people gathered in the Dunedin Town Hall for a nationwide night of prayer, called ‘‘Open Heaven’’. Every week across the city, churches pray, groups of people gather and include prayer as part of their conversation, and daily, people pray with God, directly, personally.

The Apostle Paul thought of prayer as so significant that he urged people to make prayer their solution to the mental health and physical realities of the day. ‘‘Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.’’ (Philippians 4:6-7)

In a world where anxiety and depression touch so many lives, particularly here in Aotearoa New Zealand, the simple practice of prayer offers more than comfort — it points to real, measurable hope.

Recent surveys paint a sobering picture: over half of young Kiwis aged 15-24 report experiencing anxiety or depression and rates of significant distress have nearly doubled in recent years. In Dunedin and across Otago, pressures from economic strain, health service waits, and the impacts of volatile weather leave many feeling overwhelmed. Yet in the midst of this, Jesus offers a profound response: the Lord’s Prayer.

When His disciples asked, ‘‘Lord, teach us to pray,’’ Jesus didn’t give them a complex ritual. He gave them a short, heartfelt pattern that has sustained billions for 2000 years (you can read it for yourself here: Luke 11:1-4; Matthew 6:9-13).

This prayer is a pathway to the things research now shows support mental wellbeing: peace, wisdom, forgiveness, and trust. As a pastor walking alongside people through life’s hardest seasons, I’ve seen its quiet power time and again.

The prayer begins with holiness: ‘‘Our Father in heaven, holy is your name.’’ In an age of constant noise and self-focus, pausing to honour God shifts our perspective. It reminds us we are not alone, or the centre of the universe.

That simple act of reverence — acknowledging God’s goodness and majesty — creates space for awe and reframes human purpose in the divine perspective.

Next comes trust: ‘‘Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread.’’ Jesus invites us to surrender control and depend on God for today’s needs.

In a culture gripped by worry about tomorrow — rising costs, job security, or health — this is revolutionary. Trust-based prayer, where we believe God knows best and answers in His perfect timing, has been shown in longitudinal research by scholars like Neal Krause to predict real increases in life satisfaction over time.

The Lord’s Prayer gently directs our hearts: ‘‘Not my will, but yours.’’ It doesn’t promise instant fixes, but it builds the resilience that comes from knowing a loving Father holds the future.

Then there is forgiveness — perhaps the most transformative element for mental health: ‘‘Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.’’

Unforgiveness is a heavy burden. It fuels resentment, rumination, and emotional exhaustion. Jesus links our receiving mercy to our extending it. Imagine how much simpler life would be if you were at peace with the people around you? In the prayer, forgiveness isn’t optional — it’s daily, relational, and freeing, and correlates with reduced symptoms of depression, higher self-esteem, and greater peace.

The prayer closes with protection and deliverance: ‘‘Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.’’ This honest cry recognises that the abundance of knowledge or opportunity is not necessarily good for us, while affirming God’s power to guard us.

It positions us to participate in the very sense of guidance and wisdom that so many long for amid life’s decisions.

These ancient words lead to joy and freedom. The benefits of prayer hold across cultures and faiths, but for Christians, the Lord’s Prayer roots them in relationship with Jesus, who modelled prayer constantly and promised, ‘‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you’’ (John 14:27).

I’ve sat with people in tears after loss, watched marriages heal through forgiveness, and seen anxious students find calm by praying these words each morning. Prayer doesn’t replace professional mental healthcare — we need accessible services now more than ever — but it complements it powerfully.

So why not try it? This week, pray the Lord’s Prayer slowly, perhaps out loud or in a quiet moment. Let ‘‘holy is your name’’ remind you of God’s splendour. Let ‘‘give us this day’’ build trust. Let forgiveness flow freely. You might start awkward — that’s normal — but many discover, as the disciples did, that it becomes a lifeline.

In these troubled yet hopeful times, the Lord’s Prayer isn’t outdated — it’s exactly the answer many of us need.