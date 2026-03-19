Lake Manapouri, potential energy supply. — Otago Witness, 9.3.1926

Visitors who have recently travelled over the track from Lake Manapouri to Doubtful Sound report that the party of surveyors which is engaged there by the Public Works Department to ascertain the possibilities of generating electricity from the water power available, is making good progress with the work.

Already the party, which is in charge of Mr W. Jenkins, has completed taking the levels from the lake side up the hill to the top of Wilmot Pass, and is now preparing to carry out the same work on the other side down to the coast. It is anticipated that this portion of the work will be completed in about six to eight weeks time, after which it is believed that the survey party will shift its camp to George Sound.

Lowdown on bobbing

For bobbing the hair, why a barber at all? Clap on the head a pudding basin in the manner of Mambrino’s helmet and clip close round the edges. I have seen it done. Probably Cromwell’s Roundheads, of evil fame, were barbered in no other way. — by ‘Civis’

How Sutherland St got its name

Not many people who are acquainted with lower Maclaggan street are aware that the short level piece of street joining Grant street and Maitland street, away up on the hill overlooking Jubilee Park, is also a part of Maclaggan street. Residents in that choice little spot feel that they suffer a disadvantage through having that name attached to their street, and at the present time they are circulating a petition for presentation to the City Council asking that the name be changed and suggesting ‘‘Park View’’ as an appropriate substitute. The idea is that a division should be made at the corner of Hill street, and that the name should apply from there to Maitland street.

Level crossing

An application by the Dunedin and Kaikorai Tramway Co for permission to erect signalling apparatus at the junction of the Stuart street cable tram and the Maori Hill electric tram, Highgate, will be recommended for approval at the next meeting of the City Council. The Works Committee reports that the city engineer has examined the apparatus and reports that it should be quite satisfactory to all concerned. It is to be understood that the apparatus will remain in position only during the pleasure of the council.

No ordinary player piano

A large audience attended the concert given on Thursday evening in Burns Hall. Principally, it appeared to provide an opportunity of hearing a rather remarkable instrument in the Gulbransen Registering Piano, which differs materially from the player piano, though not distantly related to it. It was quite evident from the manner in which Mr E.F. Wilks manipulated the instrument that it is adaptable for musical purposes in a variety of directions, one great advantage being that vocal or instrumental soloists can rely upon being accompanied with accuracy, no matter what liberties they may desire to take with the music. It is completely under the control of the player, who is in a position to follow any interpretation a soloist may give, and in that respect it is exceptional. Another feature is that a composition can be played in any one of seven different keys, and it is therefore an automatic transposing piano — an immense advantage to vocalists, some of whom are occasionally only too glad to get their music set down a semi-tone.

— ODT, 20.3.1926