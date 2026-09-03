We often hear the saying, “You’re only as young as you feel.”

There is some truth in that. Staying young at heart as we get older can be hugely beneficial, both mentally and physically.

But the saying also reminds us how easily we equate ageing with decline and youth with vitality.

Joan Chittister, a Benedictine nun and theologian, suggests that we view things differently. Instead of wondering how long we can stay young, she encourages us to consider how we might grow older with wisdom, generosity and freedom.

Ageing, she argues, is not simply about the passing of years; it is about the continuing growth of the human spirit.

What might the continuing growth of the human spirit look like as we grow older?

The late Henri Nouwen, a Dutch Catholic priest and spiritual guide, suggests that one of the great spiritual tasks of ageing is learning to let go.

Throughout much of life we build our identity around what we do, what we achieve, and the roles we occupy. We are parents, professionals, leaders, carers, providers.

These things are important, but they are not the deepest truth about who we are. As the years pass, some of these identities inevitably change. Retirement may come.

Our physical abilities may diminish. We may no longer have the same influence or responsibilities that once defined us.

These changes can feel like losses, but they can also become invitations to discover that our deepest worth does not depend on our usefulness, productivity or success.

This kind of letting go is not resignation. It is a freeing of the spirit. It allows us to become less concerned with proving ourselves and more available to receive life as a gift.

David Steindl-Rast, a Benedictine monk and author, suggests that gratitude is not simply a response when life is going well. It is a way of seeing. It is the capacity to recognise that life itself is a gift.

As we grow older, gratitude often becomes less dramatic and more attentive. We notice the things we may once have taken for granted: the kindness of a friend, the beauty of a garden, the warmth of sunlight, the sound of familiar voices, the privilege of another day.

Gratitude does not mean denying the realities of ageing. It does not erase pain, grief or disappointment. Rather, it enables us to hold both realities together: that life contains loss, and that life remains filled with gifts.

Joan Chittister reminds us that ageing is not simply a time of looking back; it is also a time of becoming, of facing the future with curiosity and openness.

This means keeping our horizons broad. To delight in new ideas and new friendships. To care about the world our grandchildren will inherit.

To stay interested in art, music, science, literature and the unfolding story of humanity. To remain attentive to the suffering of others and committed to the common good.

The Welsh poet Dylan Thomas urged his dying father to “not go gentle into that good night,” but rather to “rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

His poem is often read as a passionate refusal to surrender to death.

But I think it is more than that. There comes a time when we all have to accept our mortality.

But we need never surrender to cynicism, bitterness, indifference or despair. We can continue to resist whatever diminishes our humanity or extinguishes the light within us.

The flame of compassion can continue to burn brightly. The passion for justice need never fade.

Some of the world’s most influential advocates for peace, justice, reconciliation and human dignity, such as Nelson Mendela and Desmond Tutu, exercised their greatest moral influence in the later years of their lives. Their physical strength may have declined, but their vision and courage never dimmed.

One of the enduring images in the Bible is that of a tree that still bears fruit in old age. It is a beautiful reminder that the fruit of later life may be different from the fruit of youth, but it is fruit nonetheless. Wisdom, encouragement, forgiveness, resilience and hope are among the richest harvests of a long life.

Whether or not we approach ageing from a religious perspective, perhaps the spirituality of ageing is simply this: learning to let go of what no longer defines us, learning to receive what each new season offers, and refusing to let our world become smaller than our hearts.