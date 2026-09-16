There is a question I get asked regularly: Why would someone pay several million dollars for a house in Queenstown when they could buy property elsewhere for considerably less?

The answer, in my view, is that the best Queenstown properties aren’t really competing with other houses in New Zealand. They are competing with some of the most desirable locations anywhere in the world.

For high-net-worth buyers, particularly those who have the ability to own property in multiple locations, Queenstown offers a combination that is extraordinarily difficult to replicate.

The scenery is the obvious starting point. Lake Whakatipu, the Remarkables, Arrowtown, the ski fields, golf courses, walking tracks and access to the outdoors are a huge part of the appeal.

But beautiful scenery alone doesn’t create a premium property market, as there are beautiful places everywhere.

What makes Queenstown different is scarcity. We simply cannot manufacture more Lake Whakatipu frontage or mountain ranges. Queenstown’s geography naturally limits supply, and at the premium end of the market that becomes even more pronounced.

If someone wants an exceptional home with privacy, land and uninterrupted views, while still being within easy reach of Queenstown and the airport, there may only be a handful of properties that genuinely meet the brief.

That changes the way buyers behave. At this level, people are often prepared to wait for the right property. Equally, when something genuinely special does come to market, buyers understand that another comparable property may not appear for some time.

Accessibility also plays a major part. For somewhere this far south, Queenstown is remarkably well connected and easy to get to.

Queenstown Airport recorded 2.82 million passenger movements in the year to June 2026, including more than 1 million international passenger movements for the first time.

New direct services, including additional Brisbane connections, are strengthening Queenstown’s international links, while the airport is undertaking a major programme of investment in its runway, taxiway and terminal infrastructure.

That matters enormously to wealthy buyers. If you are coming down for a long weekend, school holidays or a few weeks over summer, you don’t want to spend two days and several connections getting there. The fact that people can fly into Queenstown and be at their home within a relatively short time after landing is a significant advantage.

There is also the wider appeal of New Zealand itself. We are a politically stable, safe and well-regulated country and Queenstown offers an environment where people can combine an exceptional lifestyle with the security and predictability that comes with owning property here.

For international and globally mobile buyers, that combination has real value.

And then there is the emotional component. The most expensive properties I deal with aren’t necessarily bought because someone has calculated the rental yield to two decimal places. They are often bought because the buyer has fallen in love with a place.

They want somewhere to bring their family, somewhere to escape to, somewhere private, somewhere memorable.

For some, it is also about creating a home that stays in the family for the next generation. That is a very different proposition from buying a standard investment property.

I think this is why the Queenstown market can sometimes behave differently from other parts of New Zealand. When supply is fundamentally constrained and demand comes from people who aren’t entirely dependent on mortgage affordability, the market is influenced by a different set of forces.

That doesn’t mean every Queenstown property will rise in value, nor does it mean the market is immune from economic cycles, it isn’t.

But I do believe we should recognise what makes Queenstown properties fundamentally different. The very best properties here do have something that is difficult to replicate: limited supply, extraordinary surroundings and access to a lifestyle that continues to attract people from around New Zealand and overseas.

There are plenty of houses in the world but there is only one Queenstown. That, ultimately, is what wealthy buyers are paying for.