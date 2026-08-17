Set in the centre of one of the finest school sites in Otago stands Ranfurly’s new school, which has been built at a cost of £1800, to replace the old structure which for the past quarter of a century has stood on a much less desirable site over a mile from the township. The new site is well within the the township, and attendance should offer no difficulties to the children there at least. The new school has been built for service. Architecture has to a certain degree been sacrificed to the more urgent need ot utility. The classrooms, which have been designed to accommodate 84 pupils, have been equipped in the most up-to-date manner. The latest developments in interior decoration and hygienic appurtenances have been adapted in an endeavour to provide the children of this district with facilities second to none in the most up-to-date city school. Win has Otago waxing poetical The meteor flag of Otago shall yet terrific burn! Our provincial star is shining in luminous ascendency. The preliminary omens are delightfully auspicious. The — but stay! we must not wander into a maze of mixed metaphors. The scarlet ribands of Southland were blazoned on many a manly chest, and not a few feminine bosoms, last Saturday morning. The town was painted red with the aggressive display. But the colours had faded before the sun set on the hills that overlook Carisbrook. Invercargill was already weeping for her vanquished sons and refusing to be comforted. Otago 31 Southland 11. Let there be no gloating over the ashes of a fallen foe. "Unholy is the cry of loud thanksgiving over slaughtered men.”— by ‘Wayfarer’ Defendant ‘lost his block’ “He lost his block and came to Dunedin,” said a Dunedin solicitor in defence of a client at the Police Court yesterday. At this remark a titter ran round the court, but, slangy as the expression sounded, it was not meant to be so. This could be seen when counsel went on to explain that the defendant had been a rabbiter and that the block which he had been working in Central Otago had been taken over by another man. Fiordland survey suspended The operations of the survey party which is investigating the possibility of developing electric power in the West Coast Sounds district by diverting water from Lakes Te Anau and Manapouri by a tunnel to the Sounds region have been temporarily suspended, but records of certain discharges from the lakes are being kept. The party is at present engaged in irrigation surveys in Central Otago, but will return to the Sounds as soon as weather conditions are suitable. Ross Home given Queen’s shawl The shawl presented by her Majesty the Queen to the New Zealand and South Seas International Exhibition was yesterday formally presented to Ross Home, which will be its permanent abiding place. The shawl was a personal work of her Majesty Queen Mary. The shawl was received by Mrs Smith, aged 97 years, the oldest lady inmate of the home. The Rev W. Trotter, convenor of the Presbyterian Social Service Association Committee, acknowledging the gift, announced that it would be carefully preserved and placed on exhibition at the home. Mounted on black velvet, the pink shawl will be a conspicuous and treasured object. High tides hit Kaka Point Week-end visitors to Kaka Point report that the beach in Wilsher Bay has been very much affected by the phenomenally high tides of last week. The beautiful sandy beach has been washed away and ugly rocks exposed to such an extent that it is just possible for a car to get along where formerly there was ample room for several cars abreast. An idea of the nature of the tide, said to have been the highest known to present beach dwellers, may be gained from the fact that visitors saw masses of seaweed in the Kororo Creek as far up as the lawn tennis courts. — ODT, 18.8.1926