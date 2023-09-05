Tuesday, 5 September 2023

The South Today bulletin Monday, September 4

    Top stories: A group of Otago Polytech IT students are creating an unusual tour around the city, using AR for a history lesson on toilets; Southern healthcare workers are treated to an adventurous day out in nature, as a thank you for their hard work; and North Cantabrians celebrated Fathers Day in style, rolling through with some of their prized vehicles for the 13th annual Rock N Wheels car meet.

    The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     