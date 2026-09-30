The Pakeke Lions Book Sale is back for another year, inviting tome enthusiasts to have a browse of Gore’s biggest annual book sale.

The two-day sale will be held at the Gore Showgrounds, starting at 3pm on October 8.

The sale, which has run for more than 30 years, is the main fundraiser for the Pakeke Lions, who last year raised over $20,000 for charity and community programmes.

Thousands are expected to come through the doors over the weekend to shop for not just books but also magazines, knick knacks and jigsaw puzzles, which are expected to fly off the shelves as they did last year. — Allied Media