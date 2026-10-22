Edendale’s annual Tulip Day is fast approaching and once again it’s shaping up to be a day full of beautiful tulips and photo opportunities.

The event hub will be held at the Edendale Recreation grounds on Monday 26 October between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy food, market stalls, order tulip bulbs, and have full access to amenities and car parking.

Van tours will also be on offer or you can drive yourself, but access to the paddock may be withdrawn if the weather or other outstanding factors pose any risk to the environment.

The organisers, Edendale Presbyterian Church, request a donation upon entry to the event, van transport and access to the open tulip paddock.

All donations received will go to local community groups involved in managing the event. - Allied Media