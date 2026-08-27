The team at He Waka Tuia have announced their newest exhibition, set to take visitors on a journey through visual arts throughout the past seven decades.

“Spring: What We Kept” has brought together 100 artworks first showcased at the annual spring exhibition held by the Invercargill Public Art Gallery.

He Waka Tuia manager Sarah Brown said the exhibition celebrated the history of art and community in Southland, starting in 1951 at Anderson House.

“For more than 60 years our annual spring exhibition drew hundreds of entries from artists across the motu.

“The exhibition here at He Waka Tuia today reflects the stories of our artists, our community, and our country across more than half a century.”

She highlighted the different meanings and connotations the season of spring held, saying it “holds up the mirror and shows us who we are”.

“It means renewal and growth, it also means change. Art has the innate ability to reflect our society, the styles, the culture and the deep rooted issues.”

The works featured in the exhibition include award-winning works, invited artists, and selected entries from artists with cultural significance.

“We are really excited to share this exhibition with our community, to have the opportunity to creat what is essentially a capsule of our collective past,” she said.

She wanted visitors to see the journey, not only for these works of art, but for everyone.

“It’s a journey we hope encourages visitors to not only appreciate the incredible works that call Invercargill home, but reflect the changes that have shaped us.”

The exhibition acknowledged creatives whose works had shaped art in New Zealand, as well as those who have funded and supported the creative arts.

“Spring: What We Kept” is at He Waka Tuia until September 27.

— Allied Media