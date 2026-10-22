Two artists have brought their art to Invercargill, showcasing a mix of rusted textiles, native plant materials and traditional fibre techniques.

Hāwea-based artists Jackie Ryder and Kari Morseth have brought their exhibition titled “Convergence” to Art Attic Gallery on Tay St.

An immersive exhibit, it invites visitors to look at the things we make, discard and inherit.

Ryder works with repurposed textiles, found objects, and more, pushing them beyond their original intended use.

Her work explores the relationships between those materials and the memories attached to them.

“My work is very much driven by materials and what happens along the way, it is a collaboration between myself, materials and the environment,” Ryder said.

Morseth primarily works with plant materials, combining the contemporary and traditional techniques of weaving, braiding and knotting.

Her work is an exploration of history, culture and the environmental consequences of humanity.

“I am delighted to present my work and its link to the local environment of Murihiku.

“The Aparima awa and Templeton Flax Mills were used for both research and inspiration.”

Upon entering, visitors will be met with hanging textiles, positioned to catch the afternoon sun.

From Ryder, a work titled Kelp Forest fills the room featuring suspended cylinders which are dyed, printed, rusted, cut, repaired and stitched.

Continuing through, visitors will see work from Morseth titled Rope/Walk which explores New Zealand’s history of flax milling and rope making.

Featuring handmade rope, raw harakeke materials, and a 3m panorama of South Dunedin’s only surviving rope bridge, it is a snapshot of history.

Entering the gallery’s main room, there is a shared installation from both artists which feature distinct fibres, textures and sculptural forms.

Convergence is showing at Art Attic Gallery until November 7.

- ALLIED MEDIA