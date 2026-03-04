PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Chicken and heritage breed fowl enthusiast Nicole Coulter hopes the $100 she paid for her Chinese goose at the Invercargill Poultry and Pigeon Club Poultry Sale will bring her fortune.

‘‘I’m hoping she or he will get me the golden egg,’’ Ms Coulter said.

If the lucky goose turns out to be female she will name her Edith but if it is a male then his name will be Eric. She bought the bird at the weekend to add to the growing collection of domestic chooks that she has on her farm and will eventually prepare the goose to enter into hen shows.

The Invercargill club holds the poultry and pigeon sale to raise funds to go towards entering the upcoming national show for next year.

About 100 birds were sold this year including Sussex, Pecans, Rhode Island and New Hampshire reds, Orpington chickens and geese.