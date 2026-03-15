Invercargill Police Constable Damian Parsons and his dog Lynk take a short break during the Relay For Life marathon at ILT Stadium with People First members (from left) Rose Zyskowski, Carla Harrison and Shane Gutsell at the weekend. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The best of the Southland community laced up their walking shoes for Relay for Life at the weekend.

Racers from every season of life, veterans, newbies and even four-legged furry friends took part in the marathon relay in Invercargill.

Sixty-four teams walked and ran around the ILT Stadium track for 12 hours.

One man carried a 20kg backpack, while another person pushed an exercise wheel.

Over 500 people registered for the event.

Together they amassed thousands of steps circling the track.

Southern Cancer Society manager Gavin Booth said the successful event showed how much Southlanders cared for their community.

‘‘Today has sent a message that as a Southlander you don’t need to journey cancer alone . . . Southlanders are here to support you — throughout your journey,’’ Mr Booth said.

More than 1000 people dressed in colourful garb, wore decorative headgear and Relay For Life sashes.

They turned up in droves for the 12-hour charity event.

The relay brought thousands of people together to support those around them affected by the illness.

Team Bustin Out did the marathon to support ‘‘a loved one with breast cancer.’’

The employees of Night ‘n Day Invercargill City participated to get behind their employer and cancer survivor Howie Turner.

The event was not just about ‘‘raising money but it was also about community connecting’’ and ‘‘walking around with your school and workmates, remembering and celebrating those with cancer.’’

Food trucks kept the racers nourished and an assortment of entertainers including the Ātuitui Charitable Trust cultural group kept the crowd on their toes with their lively Cook Island drumming and dances.

The Southland Cancer Society hoped to have raised $100,000 which had been achieved by 5pm with five hours still to go.

Many organisations had already raised thousands of dollars over the last few months which had contributed to the society having ‘‘exceeded’’ their fundraising expectations.

‘‘It’s been quite emotional . . . so once again we thank Southland for coming on board and supporting our community,’’ Mr Booth said.