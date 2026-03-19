Working on his watercolour painting is Ashwin Gogate. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Typical Southland weather threatened to ruin the first Ōtepuni Carnival — The Little Big Day Out held at the Whare Taupua office at the weekend.

Sudden showers forced the organisers to bring the ‘‘carnival meets arts festival’’ from its setup on the bank of the Ōtepuni Stream inside the Whare Taupua building.

Arts Murihiku gallery co-ordinator Bindy Anderson said the rain had been a blessing in disguise.

‘‘We had planned to be outside, but good old Southland weather put a stop to that . . . but it’s actually worked really well — and while it’s been cosy everyone’s really enjoyed it and found room to sit and try something new,’’ Ms Anderson said.

Local artists, performers and musicians offered their time in sharing their artistic skills and music with the community.

Different generations including grandparents and their grandchildren had a go at watercolour painting, creating clay models, weaving and jamming with the musicians.

Creating clay fruit bowls are (from left) Charles Varma, 7, Sheetal Gorpade, Faye Brodie, 8, and Jiwon Jung, 9.

The carnival enabled the community ‘‘to come and try something arty’’ and do something that they may not have ever seen or tried before.

Watercolour painting artist Ashwin Gogate said he had enjoyed sharing his art and interacting with the community.

‘‘I’m thankful to Arts Murihiku for letting me do my painting . . . and I’ve enjoyed talking to people about my art,’’ Mr Gogate said.

Children joined in on the ukulele jam and Improv Southland attracted ‘‘great audience participation’’ for their performance.

Singer/Songwriter Audrey Bangay rounded up the end of the live music and performances, singing some original songs she had written.

The free event allowed the community to do something fun and ‘‘brought different people together in a safe space’’.

Organisers of the carnival were thankful for the support of the artists and groups including the Invercargill City Library, He Waka Tuia, Southland Arts Society and the Southland Kindergarten Association.

‘‘The whole premise was about bringing art to the community in all forms . . . we really made it accessible and broke down barriers — so it’s just been amazing,’’ Ms Anderson said.