SUBSCRIBERSouthlandClub to push back against threatened closureGore Harness Racing Club junior vice-president Callum Dickson (left), president Lisa Barrie (middle), and life member and past president Ross Cleland read the report as the club prepares to submit an appeal on the decision to cease racing at the Gore Race Course, as the numbers show it's continued popularity and success. Photo: Supplied/Sonia GerkenGerrit DoppenbergReporterWednesday, September 30, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO