An investigation has been launched into the poisoning of black-billed gulls in Te Anau this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Department of Conservation is appealing for information on the poisoning of threatened and protected native gulls on the Te Anau lakefront this summer.

On January 18, five sick and five dead black-billed gulls were reported to Doc after being found on the foreshore in the Te Anau township. The five sick birds were euthanised shortly after.

Test results show the birds had ingested fatal levels of alpha-chloralose, a rapid-acting narcotic bird-control agent and hazardous substance. Black-billed gulls are protected species under the Wildlife Act 1953, and it is an offence to hunt, kill, catch or possess them without authorisation.

Doc Te Anau operations manager John Lucas said in a statement the deaths were a disappointing blow for the Te Anau population of an often unfairly maligned species.

‘‘Tarāpuka are New Zealand’s only endemic gull and their numbers are in rapid decline, especially in Southland.

‘‘They primarily eat invertebrates and fish and are less likely to be found scavenging than other gull species. They can live for up to 29 years.

‘‘People may be used to seeing colonies ranging in the hundreds and thousands but with introduced predators, habitat loss and changes in land use these avian fixtures of the South are in serious trouble, with some studies estimating up to 80% decline in Southland over the past 30 years.’’

Doc has launched an investigation into the deaths and is asking members of the public and local businesses for any information relating to the use of alpha-chloralose or any product containing this toxin in the Te Anau area around 18 January.

‘‘Like kiwi and kākā, tarāpuka are only found in New Zealand and are part of what makes New Zealand special. If you saw or heard anything while out naturing on the Te Anau waterfront this summer that may help us get to the bottom of this please get in touch.’’