The four Dunedin bands whose collective double-vinyl 4EPs debuted at No. 1 on New Zealand’s Top 20 Aotearoa Albums chart last month are playing an all-ages show in Invercargill next month.

As recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Sivle Talk, Sogg, U-No Juno, Vagina Dry are at the nucleus of a new generation of musicians in Dunedin which is centred around a thriving all-ages scene.

4EPs, inspired by Flying Nun's legendary 1982 Dunedin Double EP, brought the bands together on a vinyl release, with each band given one side of an EP to showcase their sound.

The bands play Threes & Sevens on Saturday September 5. Tickets are available from undertheradar.co.nz — Allied Media