New work by Port Chalmers-based artist Eliza Glyn, who studied in England and the United States before settling in New Zealand in 2008, will be on show at Gore’s Eastern Southland Gallery until November 15.

“The ‘joy of chaos or chaos of joy’ in Eliza Glyn’s still lifes is echoed in her installation of paintings on the curved wall of the gallery,” gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said in a statement.

“This eclectic arrangement immerses the viewer in her personal world where work and life blend together.”

The work Glyn presents for this show marks something of a departure from her iconic Otago harbour landscapes, moving toward something more experiential, both mystical and domestic.

This new body of work seeks a deeper inquiry into questions of perception and subjectivity through both the Catlins riverscapes and recent still lifes. — Allied Media