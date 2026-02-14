Te Anau counsellor Kathryn Wright speaks to a group of women about building strong connections with others, at a ConnectHer event recently. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The benefits of friendship is a topic Te Anau counsellor Kathryn Wright talked about at a ConnectHer event.

The event was held at Davaar near Te Anau earlier this month and about 40 women attended.

She was nearing the end of her doctoral studies studying rural community connections and significance to mental health, Ms Wright said.

‘‘It’s looking at how strong connections can uphold and fortify good mental health.’’

In her talk she discussed tips including how to build connection with others, how to show vulnerability and the benefits of doing so and what to do if there was conflict in the friendship.

‘‘So if you evolve and change over the years, it makes sense that you might lose some friends along the way and pick up new ones, of course.’’

Women communicate differently to men but faced different challenges in getting together, she said.

One way to figure out who women had the strongest connections with was to think about the ones they would ask to help them move house and who would come, she said.

She challenged the women to meet one new person in the group.

She also shared part of her own journey with the women to encourage them that anything was possible.

‘‘I’ve been studying for 12 years consecutively at university, so I’ve got three degrees, a master’s and almost a PhD.

‘‘I’ve done all of that on the farm at home on my own.’’

Southland ConnectHer organiser Victoria Pemberton said the event was very successful.

‘‘It was fantastic to be the first group to hear Kathryn speak about her research, which offered valuable insights and sparked meaningful conversation.’’