A book celebrating the Tokanui Rugby Club’s rich history has been compiled.

The Last Club Standing — The History of the Tokanui Rugby Club 1923-2023 has been written by club members Cheryl Leith, Nicola Johnstone, Serena Lyders and Cala Paenga.

The club is taking pre-orders for the 494-page publication.

Ms Paenga said the committee talked to more than 100 former and present supporters and players of the club.

“The book captures the memories of generations who have worn the green jersey, cheered from the sidelines, volunteered behind the scenes or called Tokanui home.”

While Tokanui Rugby Club was at the heart of the story, the book also paid tribute to many of the neighbouring country clubs that had since folded or merged.

The title reflected the club’s place as the last one left in what was once a thriving network of country rugby clubs in southern Southland.

In telling the story of Tokanui, the book also preserves the history, rivalries and memories of the clubs and communities that helped shape rugby throughout the region.

Many players and families will find themselves, their parents or grandparents somewhere within its pages, making it a treasured keepsake for generations to come.

“We hope that this book sparks memories, offers insight, and honours everyone who has been a part of the club’s history.”

It was a “huge relief” to get the book ready for printing.

“There were times when I thought we were never going to get there, but it finally happened.”

It had been a very interesting project, Ms Paenga said.

“There was such cool characters involved and all have good yarns.”

A limited number of books would be printed so those interested should email tokrugby100book@gmail.com to secure their copy by August 28.