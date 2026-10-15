Paddlers, whānau and supporters will gather at Lake Te Anau next weekend for Ki Uta Ki Tai, a celebration of waka ama, hauora and connection to te taiao (the natural environment).

Meaning “from the mountains to the sea”, Ki Uta Ki Tai is delivered by the Kōrari Māori Public Health team at Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust.

Now in its sixth year, the event celebrates the connection between people, culture and the natural environment, while promoting wellbeing from a te ao Māori perspective.

“For us, Ki Uta Ki Tai is a celebration of who we are,” Kōrari Māori public health service manager Karina Davis-Marsden said in a statement.

“We hope paddlers and whānau leave feeling connected and uplifted, with beautiful memories that will draw them back.”

Local supporters also play an important role behind the scenes.

The Waka Changi Wahoos pitch in wherever they are needed, from towing, lifting and strapping waka to helping with the safety boat, event set-up and pack-down, and cooking kai for those involved, Ms Davis-Marsden said.

“These acts of manaaki and whanaungatanga reflect what the event is all about: people showing up for one another and creating a welcoming environment for tamariki, rangatahi and whānau.”

As part of Ngā Kete’s Kia Piki Te Ora all-ages suicide prevention mahi, the event also highlights the importance of connection, purpose and belonging in supporting wellbeing.

“We hope tamariki and rangatahi can look towards the horizon and see hope,” Ms Davis-Marsden said.

“We want them to experience aroha and manaaki and feel inspired to be part of it.

“This really is a big whānau event, and that’s why our kids love it.”

The event will also provide opportunities for the wider community to connect with local health services, businesses and community organisations.

Betty the Bus will be in attendance, with the Te Waka Wahine Hauora team providing gynaecology support and a gynaecologist available on board.

Health stalls, local businesses, market stalls and kai trucks will also be part of the day.

The event also provides a lead-up to the Te Waka o Aoraki Regional Sprint Championships at Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel on December 5.

Ki Uta Ki Tai takes place on Saturday October 24 at the Marakura Yacht Club. A karakia will open the event at 8am and racing begins at 8.30am. — Allied Media