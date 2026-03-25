Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Train staff involved in an early morning level crossing crash with a vehicle are being supported, KiwiRail says

One person was injured when their vehicle was struck by a train near Gore early this morning.

Police were notified of the crash about 5.30am, a spokeswoman said.

One person was moderately injured in the crash at Gibson Rd, Brydone near Gore.

The vehicle was able to be moved off the tracks and the road was not closed.

Alex Soto, a farm worker who lives nearby, said he heard the train and car collide.

Another nearby resident said she also heard the accident but had the blinds closed so didn't see anything.

Her husband was out on the farm and saw flashing lights and a train stopped on the tracks about 7:30am.

KiwiRail staff who were involved in the crash were being provided with support, a spokesperson said.

Some freight services were delayed but normal running had resumed.

- Allied Media