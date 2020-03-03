Liz Craig

Labour Party MP Liz Craig has been selected by the party to contest the Invercargill electorate at the 2020 general election.

Dr Craig became a member of Parliament based in Invercargill after the 2017 election, and said she was excited to have been selected again.

Before entering Parliament, Dr Craig was a public health doctor; one of her focuses would be on the hospital system in the region.

‘‘I see a lot of people coming in to my office with long hospital waits.’’

Another focus would be on speeding up state housing builds.

The potential health implications of the old landfill site at the New River Estuary and the state of Pleasure Bay Lagoon were also on her list; she said she was told a public health assessment would be undertaken.

She said there were many things the Government had done for Invercargill. These included the winter energy payment, low-cost doctors’ visits for community service card holders, and Provincial Growth Fund investments in the airport and inner-city redevelopment.

laura.smith@odt.co.nz