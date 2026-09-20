Local pillars of the Invercargill community were honoured at an investiture ceremony hosted by the Invercargill City Council last week.

They included William (Bill) Donaldson who was named in this year’s King’s Birthday honours list for his services to the construction industry and cricket.

In attendance were 30 of his friends and family which he described as “excellent”.

“We really only expected to have 10 or a dozen, but the names kept coming in.”

Although receiving the medal was a huge honour, he was not expecting to be wearing it every day, he said.

“If I went out in the garden or something it might get lost.”

Invercargill Mayor Tom Campbell presented the award to Mr Donaldson.

“It was an honour to be able to play a role in congratulating him,” Mr Campbell said.

“Bill has demonstrated a spirit of community and generosity over many years, and his continued advocacy and leadership has a profound impact on the lives of others.

“His tireless work has made a lasting contribution not only to the people of Southland, but to people throughout New Zealand.”

In Mr Donaldson’s citation, it noted his multiple significant contributions to Southland construction and local cricket.

“[Bill] is founder and managing director of Donaldson Construction Services, and has led the construction of significant public, commercial, and civic developments in Southland.”

His most iconic projects included the Southland Hospital redevelopment, St Mary’s Basilica restoration and the Southern Institute of Technology.

“He has been involved with Southland cricket for more than 50 years in governance roles, administration, and as a former player, serving as president of Appleby Cricket Club and president of the Southland Cricket Association as well as co-authoring his clubs centennial commemoration book.”

Other notable local recipients are:

Scott O’Donnell, ONZM for services to business.

Mervyn English, MNZM for services to governance and the community.

Becs Amundsen, KSM for services to local government arts and the community. — Allied Media