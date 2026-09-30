Māruawai College Junior Campus’ Market Day showed students at the school not only have a lot of creativity, but also business acumen.

Every two years, year 7 and 8 students are tasked with building a business from start to finish — coming up with an idea, marketing, creating, and also balancing the books not just financially, but also with an insight into their carbon footprints.

Homemade pois by Shavelle Mihaka, 12, and her classmate Zinny Andrews (not pictured), 12, made for a very impressive stall at the Market Day. Judges were hard pressed to pick a winner. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

These businesses will then rent a stall from the school, proceeds going towards different charities depending on the class.

Homemade soaps, pois, graphic designs and all kinds of baked goods and treats — the students showed out for all the visitors as the school opened it’s doors for the public on Wednesday to come and spend money.

And that's business — Sarah Jennings and her daughter Maddie Hammond buy something from Emily Milne, 11, while her other daughter Georgia Hammond, 11, look after baby Elsie Reid. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Student Emily Milne, 11, brought out pens, keychains and other goods which were elaborately crafted, catching the eye of many shoppers at market day.

Adam Gary (left), 13, and Corbin Walker-Eru, 12, had woodcraft and graphic design at their stall at the Market Day last Wednesday. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Emily said the market day was really fun, having already had some experience selling goods previously, and called it one of the best things she had done in school.

"[My favourite thing] was probably choosing the designs. Most people really love them," she said.