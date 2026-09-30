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Māruawai College Junior Campus’ Market Day showed students at the school not only have a lot of creativity, but also business acumen.
Every two years, year 7 and 8 students are tasked with building a business from start to finish — coming up with an idea, marketing, creating, and also balancing the books not just financially, but also with an insight into their carbon footprints.
These businesses will then rent a stall from the school, proceeds going towards different charities depending on the class.
Homemade soaps, pois, graphic designs and all kinds of baked goods and treats — the students showed out for all the visitors as the school opened it’s doors for the public on Wednesday to come and spend money.
Student Emily Milne, 11, brought out pens, keychains and other goods which were elaborately crafted, catching the eye of many shoppers at market day.
Emily said the market day was really fun, having already had some experience selling goods previously, and called it one of the best things she had done in school.
"[My favourite thing] was probably choosing the designs. Most people really love them," she said.