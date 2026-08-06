The Southland Stags were outclassed by Otago in their round one match of the National Provincial Championship on Saturday evening. Nearly 9000 supporters had braved the cold temperatures to turn out at Rugby Park in Invercargill for the 5pm kickoff. The Otago team did not give the Southland supporters much to roar about as they clinically accounted for the Stags 41-14. Otago scored five of their seven tries during their domination of the first half. Otago had earned over 70% of the field-territory and ball-possession which was their platform to build a 29-7 lead at the break. The Stags had been making mistakes throughout the first half and turning the ball over to Otago who had the talent and accuracy to score points. Otago scored the first try of the second half to snuff out any hopes of a comeback from the Stags. The Stags became more competitive as the game wore on. Otago could only score one more try and Stags hooker Jack Taylor scored the last try of the game when there were still 25 minutes to play. Otago are clearly the better side and were always the hot-favourites to win the match. The Stags scrum and lineout operated well in the testing conditions. One of the better individual performers for Southland on Saturday waslock forward Mitch Dunshea who worked hard on defence. Replacement loose forward Konrad Toleafoa was also good for the Stags and helped limit the damage in the second half. Southland will play against Manawatu in Palmerston North on Sunday at 5.05pm. Manawatu lost their round one match 40-14 to Northland. The Tuppy Diack competition between the second-tier teams from Southland and Otago also got under way on Saturday. Two games were played in Invercargill on Saturday featuring the Southland Country and Southland Town teams that has multiple players eager to push for a spot in the Stags NPC team this season. At the Marist rugby ground Southland Town was beaten 38-31 by Otago Metro South, while at Rugby Park, Southland Country were hammered by Otago Metro North 73-24.