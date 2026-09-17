Parents of students past and present have formed an action group, protesting the recently announced closure of a school for gifted children.

Enrich@ILT currently provides extended education for about 175 students, being funded primarily by ILT since opening in 2008.

Parent and group founder Steph Hinz said she had a genuine concern for the future of education in Invercargill, leading her to call the group together.

She was seeking additional information on what led to the school’s closure and if any provisions for gifted children would be available in the future.

“Gifted learners frequently have complex educational needs and Enrich was able to address those needs in a way that our schools do not have the capacity to do.”

She highlighted the loss of this education facility as a wider scale issue.

“These children have potential to be future leaders, but only if their talents are recognised and nurtured.”

Parent Jodie Halleux said the lack of communication with whānau was surprising, especially since parents were making financial contributions to the school.

“After learning that the announcement had also come as a shock to the staff and reading conflicting statements in the media from the Invercargill Primary Principals Association (IPPA) and ILT, I had more questions than answers.”

The initial letter sent to parents from the trust that governs Enrich stated that ILT funding would be redirected to new projects. However, the group had received conflicting information.

At an ILT annual general meeting on September 8, group members asked ILT and IPPA representatives about the decision and if any funding could be saved to keep the programme.

They said the responses from ILT passed the blame to the IPPA, yet communication with local primary school principals revealed it may have originally come from ILT.

It was later found that the IPPA had advised principals ILT funding would be directed to new initiatives in 2027.

These new initiatives aimed to benefit students across Invercargill, but confusion remains over funding allocation.

Mrs Hinz questioned whether taking money from supporting these students would deliver greater equity.

“Just as students who need additional academic help require and deserve targeted interventions, gifted students deserve extension and challenge to reach their full potential.

“Equity in education is not about treating every student the same, it’s about meeting students where they are.”

Parent Erin McCall hoped they would be able to identify alternate operation models and funding sources, providing a similar experience that was offered at Enrich.

“Invercargill has been fortunate to have had the most comprehensive gifted education programme for primary school children in the country.”

“I have personally seen my daughter benefit from attending Enrich and I want to ensure that Invercargill families can continue to experience those benefits.”

She also highlighted the incoming “industrial boom,” and the highly specialised roles that will follow.

“Having a specific programme to support children identified as gifted and talented could foster the development of the next Peter Beck.”

She believed this would align with Southland’s goal of becoming a place of excellence and innovation.

“If the ILT is no longer able to provide funding for such a programme, then we need to find other entities to do so.”

- ALLIED MEDIA