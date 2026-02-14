Southland Football Board chairman Nick Hamlin, Invercargill Motors co-owners Paul Dryden and Regan Lock, Southland Football operations and development manager Iain Walker, referee mentors Russell Bell and Sam Keen and referees Annabelle McMaster, Maia Shanks, Noah Harrison and Micah Makahunuiu. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A drive for growth has sparked an exciting new partnership which will support junior football in Southland for the next three years.

Invercargill Motors is the official sponsor of Southland Football’s junior grades, supporting everything from equipment to coaching programmes and junior referees.

The sponsorship also extends to Southland Football’s green shirt referee initiative where younger referees who are still learning the ropes are mentored, supported and identified as learner referees by wearing green shirts.

Invercargill Motors co-owner Regan Lock said the partnership aligned both Southland Football and Invercargill Motors’ drive for growth, but ultimately it was about giving back to the community.

“Football, for us, was a great fit for our first sponsorship. Southlanders have really supported us, and this is a way for us to give back to the community.

“Southland Football is looking to grow and, as a new business, so are we, so there was a good synergy. The partnership approach means we can contribute to the growth of the junior game, which is fantastic, and get our brand out there, too.”

Southland Football Board chairman Nick Hamlin said partnerships like this made a real and meaningful difference for sport.

“With the continued growth and development of junior football in Southland, we are incredibly grateful for local companies who see the benefit in supporting sport at a regional level,” he said.

“Invercargill Motors has committed to not just one-off support, but several years of sponsorship.

‘‘That allows our sport to plan and work on future developments and provide tangible benefits to the football community – without the likes of Invercargill Motors it is incredibly hard to deliver our services.”

Southland Football Football operations and development manager Iain Walker said he was thrilled to welcome Invercargill Motors to a strong family of sponsors.

‘‘They and our existing girls’ football sponsor, SBS Bank, have worked together to achieve a great outcome for both.

‘‘We will see them on site during the year on Saturday mornings as they are keen to get “on the grass” with the Southland Football community.

‘‘It is also great to have them support our young referee initiative.’’

— Supplied