Gore pickleball player Janine Ross took home a bronze medal from the country’s largest national tournament in Auckland, two weeks ago.

Mrs Ross, who had played pickleball for the past eight years, said it was “absolutely amazing” to win alongside her partner, Jean Elliston, of Christchurch.

The event had age brackets which ranged from under-14 up to over 70, in singles, doubles and mixed-gender categories.

The event had over 650 registrations.

Marcin Lipski, of Invercargill, took home silver in the singles category in the 35-49 age category at the New Zealand Open, held at Albany Sport Park.

Mr Lipski, who entered eight categories, said his Auckland opponent in the final was so skilled “it was … a pleasure to lose”.

Pickleball Gore is holding its fourth annual competition, the Southern Slam, at the MLT Event Centre at the Gore Multisports Complex from November 6 to 8.

Online registration for the tournament is open until 8am on October 18.